Obligation of nose, mouth covering lifted from May 15

An ordinance concerning the abolition of the obligation to cover mouth and nose with a mask in the open air has appeared in the Journal of Laws.

The act states that it shall apply from May 15 to June 5.

The requirement to wear the mask in the open air will be lifted from May 15, given a distance of at least 1.5 meters from other people is kept. The obligation to wear masks remains in closed spaces.

In late April, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced that should the coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 people drop below 15, it will be possible to lift the obligation to wear masks in the open air from May 15. Currently, the average infection rate for the country stands at 13 per 100,000 inhabitants.