US should be more strongly committed to Three Seas, says Polish PM

The Polish prime minister stated that the Three Seas Initiative had been launched "to strengthen our identity and increase the strength of our economy in relation to China."

Marcin Obara/PAP

The US should be more strongly committed to the Three Seas Initiative, comprising countries between the Baltic Sea, the Adriatic and the Black Sea, according to the Polish prime minister.

“The Three Seas Initiative has been still undervalued by the US Administration,” Mateusz Morawiecki said during an online conference of world leaders organised by the Atlantic Council think tank on Thursday.

Morawiecki said that Eastern Europe should be more interesting for US investors, and should become for them “a gateway to the EU,” especially during the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the rivalry between Moscow and Beijing, Morawiecki said it was necessary for the US and the EU to cooperate. He stated that both had “the same system of values and common interests” regarding Russia, the potential fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic or the challenges posed by climate change and inequalities.

The Three Seas Initiative is a joint project of the Polish and Croatian presidents. It comprises Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia, and focuses on cross-border infrastructural cooperation.