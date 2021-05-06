US needs to increase involvement in Central Europe: PM

The Three Seas initiative is still underestimated by the US, said the Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki at the Atlantic Council think tank conference held on Thursday.

PM Morawiecki took part in the virtual conference of world leaders organised by the Atlantic Council.

In the opinion of Mateusz Morawiecki, the Central European region “should be interesting for American investors” and constitute “a gateway to the EU” for them, especially during the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the context of rivalry with Moscow and Beijing, PM Morawiecki spoke out about the cooperation between the US and the EU. He pointed to “the same systems of values ​​and interests” with regard to approach towards Russia, the potential fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges of climate change and inequality.

The Three Seas Initiative is a political and economic venture established in 2015 on the initiative of the presidents of Poland and Croatia. Currently, the group consists of a dozen EU Member States located between the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Seas. The group includes: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.