Head of NATO Military Committee visits Poland

At the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces head of the NATO Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, has come to Poland for a two-day visit.

The Military Committee (MC) is the highest military authority of the Alliance. It is composed of the chiefs of defense (usually chiefs of general staffs) of the member states. The head of NATO’s MC is the highest-ranking officer in the Alliance, military advisor to the Secretary General and the North Atlantic Council.

During the meeting several topics were discussed including joint NATO activities related to the deterrence and defence strategy, the security situation in eastern Ukraine, the process of withdrawing NATO forces from Afghanistan, increasing capabilities and strengthening resistance to crises caused outside the Alliance’s borders.

On the second day of the visit, the head of the NATO Military Committee will meet with fourth and fifth year cadets of the Military University of Land Forces in Wrocław, south-west Poland, for whom he will deliver a lecture on leadership and the possibilities and directions of professional development of officers.

Sir Stuart Peach has been head of the NATO Military Committee since June 2018. He replaced the Czech general, Petr Pavel. Sir Stuart Peach’s three-year term ends in the middle of this year. He was succeeded by Dutch admiral Rob Bauer.

Formal meetings of the heads of defence are held three times a year (in spring and autumn), twice at NATO Headquarters in Brussels and once in the capital of a member state. In 2018, on the 100th anniversary of Poland, the autumn session of the NATO MC took place in Warsaw.