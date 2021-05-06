Handball: Poland to face Germany, Belarus and Austria at European Championships

Germany, Belarus and Austria will be Poland’s opponents in the Group D at the upcoming handball European Championships 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia.

Apart from the hosts, the finalists of the World Championships: Spain and Croatia, were guaranteed a place at the tournament. Poland was drawn from the fourth, considered “the weakest” seed.

The Poles secured their spot at the European Championships thanks to their third place in the qualifying group. The team coached by Patryk Rombel qualified mainly thanks to victory over Slovenia in the last second of the game (27:26).

The Poles might consider themselves fortunate to have avoided higher ranked nations, as the Polish team will consider the matches against Germany, Austria and Belarus winnable.

The European Championship will be held on January 13-30, 2022. In the first round, 24 teams will compete in six groups of four seeking with the top two from each group sealing qualification to the second round.