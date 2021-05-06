Imports of used vehicles on rise in Poland: report

Imports of used passenger cars and delivery vans to Poland increased rapidly in April 2021, Samar, an institute monitoring the car market, reported on Thursday.

In April, Polish residents imported 81,500 second-hand vehicles, a 152.4-percent increase year on year, Samar said. The average age of imported vehicles in April 2021 exceeded 12 years.







Since the beginning of the year, nearly 309,000 used vehicles have been imported to Poland, up 24.4 percent year on year. Most of the vehicles were brought from Germany, France and Belgium.







The most popular vehicle brands imported to Poland were Volkswagen, Opel, Ford, Audi, Renault and BMW, with the first three accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total of this year’s imported used cars.