Baltic Pipe laying process about to commence

Preparations are underway prior to the departure of three ships responsible for the construction of the Baltic Pipe and the start of the laying of the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, the gas transmission operator Gaz-System reported on Thursday.

The meeting on the final arrangements for the construction of the Baltic Pipe offshore gas pipeline was held on Wednesday in Rotterdam on one of the aforementioned ships – “Castorone.”

“The construction of the gas pipeline from Norwegian deposits to Poland is at the final stage. The implementation of the strategy of diversifying the sources and directions of gas supplies will be completed by laying a section of the gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea,” Piotr Naimski, the government plenipotentiary for the strategic energy infrastructure said.

“The meeting with the contractor is proof that we are ready to start work at sea, which means that on October 1, 2022, gas will flow through the pipeline from the Norwegian shelf to Poland,” Mr Naimski said, adding that “consistent actions of the government bring visible results after five years.”

The Baltic Pipe project consists of five basic elements: the gas pipeline at the bottom of the North Sea, the expansion of the Danish transmission system, the construction of a compressor station in Denmark and a gas pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea and the expansion of the Polish transmission system.

It aims to create a new gas supply corridor from deposits located in Norway to Poland. It is implemented by two transmission operators – Gaz-System and Danish Energinet. The drilling of the tunnel for the gas pipeline on the Polish coast began in April, and similar works in Denmark are also planned to start in the near future.

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic project that is to create a new route of natural gas supplies from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets and to other neighboring countries. The gas pipeline will be able to transport 10 bn cubic meters of natural gas annually to Poland and 3 bn cubic meters from Poland to Denmark.