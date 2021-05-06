Brexit worsens the situation of the Polish poultry industry: report

“The UK was last year the second largest importer of poultry from Poland, it has now fallen to fourth place. Worse results of exports to this country are a simple consequence of Brexit,” the National Chamber of Poultry and Forage Producers (KIPDiP) announced.

Polish agri-food exports strong despite COVID-19 pandemic: minister

see more

Despite the negotiations between the UK and the European Union “we are slowly but consistently losing the British market,” Katarzyna Gawrońska, director of the KIPDiP said.

Ms Gawrońska commented that there is a growing competition in the poultry industry in the UK and a gradual loss of the privileged position of Britain’s former EU partners, including Poland. This benefits other countries, such as Ukraine.

The KIPDiP notes that the first delivery of Ukrainian chickens (from the MHP agro-holding) under the free trade agreement was delivered to the UK at the end of April. Poultry from Ukraine is big competition for the Polish industry.

The MHP Holding has the largest share in the production of poultry meat in Ukraine. In 2020, Ukraine became one of the top five exporters of chicken meat in the world and was the third largest supplier of poultry to the EU.

“The worst-case scenario for EU poultry exporters to the UK, including Poland, has just come true. Predictions that Ukrainian companies will enter that market have come true after the UK left the EU,” Ms Gawrońska explained.

Last year, Poland exported 134,500 tonnes of poultry meat to the UK worth nearly PLN 1.44 bn (EUR 316 mln). Britain was the second largest importer of poultry from the country after Germany. The share of the UK in the total poultry meat exported from Poland amounted to almost 14 percent.