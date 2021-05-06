Imports of used vehicles rise rapidly in April – Samar

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The import of used passenger cars and delivery vans to Poland increased rapidly in April 2021, Samar, an institute monitoring the car market, reported on Thursday.

In April, Poland imported 81,500 second-hand vehicles, a 152.4-percent increase year on year, Samar said.

The average age of imported vehicles in April 2021 exceeded 12 years.

Since the beginning of the year, Poland imported nearly 309,000 used vehicles, up 24.4 percent year on year.

Most used vehicles were brought to Poland from Germany, France and Belgium.

The most popular vehicle brands imported were Volkswagen, Opel, Ford, Audi, Renault and BMW, with the first three accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total of this year’s imported used cars.