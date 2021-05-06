Central European countries would lose significance without Poland: PM Orbán

Poland is the flagship of Central Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview for the conservative Slovak website Postoj, adding that without Poland, “the countries of the region would lose their significance in the international arena.”

Mr Orbán pointed out that the countries of Central Europe shared a common fate and that the question was “who will organise Central Europe? The Germans, the Russians, the Americans or us, who live there”

Referring to the differences between the countries of the Visegrad Group (V4) in the approach to Russia by Vladimir Putin, the Hungarian PM stressed that the perception of the Russian president should be separated from the perception of his country.

“Russia is a geopolitical problem for us. It is obvious that Poland needs security warranty since it has a vast, lowland territory. Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic are protected by the Carpathians. Of course, we also need guarantees, but we are not threatened by Russia to such a degree as the Poles,” Mr Orbán said.

Speaking about the possible approach towards Russia, the Hungarian head of government stated that “it is necessary to combine the Polish demand for a security guarantee with the demands for Hungarian-Russian cooperation within the V4, so each of the V4 countries will define its own policy towards Russia, providing mutual guarantees at the same time.”

In his opinion, the EU conducts a “primitive Russian policy”, which means that “it only says yes or no”. According to the Hungarian PM, relations with Russia needs to be nuanced, because it is “a country of enormous strength and respecting strength.”

Viktor Orbán also assessed that there is no liberal democracy at present, but that there is “undemocratic liberalism”, and that liberals tend to impose their views on others.

“They do so by using political correctness to label conservatives and Christian democrats, trying to discredit them. I fight for freedom against the liberals,” he said.