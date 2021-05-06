Russia is still on the Ukrainian border: US Secretary of State

“A significant part of the Russian forces still remain at the Ukrainian borders, we are closely monitoring the situation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Kiev on Thursday after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We talked about the threats from Russia that have been observed around Ukraine,” Secretary Blinken added.

Antony Blinken referred to the mobilisation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, as the “largest since 2014”. He stated, “we are with you, both ourselves and our partners support you,” he assured. The US Secretary emphasised that “we are asking Russia to stop using aggression against Ukraine.

“Together with our partners, we are working to ensure that Ukraine can defend itself,” he stressed.

“As of today, we can see that out of these tens of thousands of soldiers and equipment, only 3,500 of the military have started withdrawing and leaving the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. So far, we do not see any reduction [of forces] anywhere,” President Zelensky said. He estimated that the withdrawal of troops is taking place slowly.

The Ukrainian president noted that the number of sniper shots is decreasing, and the number of cases of using UAVs by separatists in the east of the country has increased.

After the talks, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, said that Kiev had received ”another confirmation of full support for Ukraine’s possible Membership Action Plan (MAP) in NATO,” from the US.

“The USA is our strategic partner and fully supports our accession to NATO,” Mr Yermak emphasised.

The head of the president’s office also spoke about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, “the US is categorically against its construction,” the Ukrainian official said.

Earlier that day, Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian MPs, the Foreign Affairs Minister Dmitry Kuleb and the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius.