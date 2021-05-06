Law and Justice see significant increase in voters’ support

Law and Justice (PiS) remains a leader in the latest United Survey. Jarosław Kaczyński’s party, Szymon Hołownia’s Poland 2050 and the Left see a significant change in support. The main opposition Civic Coalition loses the most.

The study was carried out by the United Survey commissioned by Wirtualna Polska. The respondents were asked which party would they vote for if the parliamentary elections were to be held next Sunday. The survey was carried out on May 4, the day when one of the most important votes recently took place in the Sejm, parliament’s Lower House, concerning the Reconstruction Fund and PLN 770 billion (EUR 168.6 billion) of EU funds for Poland.

According to the poll, Law and Justice would be supported by 35.4 percent of respondents, which gives an increase of 3.1 percentage points compared to the previous survey. Such a result of Jarosław Kaczyński’s party would translate into 211 MP seats. The survey showed that Poland 2050 would take second place with 20.4 percent of votes (an increase by 3.1 percentage points). This would give the party 109 seats in the Sejm.

15.1 percent of respondents would vote for the main opposition Civic Coalition (KO), which translates into 74 MP seats. This is a decrease by 2 percentage points. The Left came next, with the support of 10.4 percent (an increase by 2.7 percentage points). Thanks to this, the party could bring 44 representatives to the Sejm.

5.7 percent of respondents would vote for the Confederation. The Polish People’s Party (PSL), with 5.1 percent would also manage to reach the election threshold. 7.9 percent of the respondents did not know who they would vote for.

The study also showed that if the elections were to be held next Sunday, 53.2 percent of the respondents would like to participate. In turn, 43.8 percent of the respondents said that they would not take part in the elections.

The research by United Survey for Wirtualna Polska was conducted on May 4 by means of the telephone standardized computer-assisted questionnaire (CATI) interviews on a sample of 1,000 people.