COVID-19: 6,431 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 6,431 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,818,378 including 202,634 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 202,785 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 510 new fatalities, of which 158 were due to COVID-19 alone and 352 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 68,993.

According to the ministry, 142,351 people are quarantined and 2,546,751 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 202,634 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 12,614,827 people have been vaccinated so far, including 9,454,772 with the first dose and 3,160,055 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,334 out of 4,218 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 155,872,187 coronavirus cases, 3,256,879 deaths and 133,341,455 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,321,244, India has the second most with 21,077,410 cases and Brazil third with 14,936,464.