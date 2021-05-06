Statue of Father Popiełuszko in New York vandalised

In New York’s Greenpoint district, unknown perpetrators vandalised the statue of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko. The monument was covered with rubbish and anti-Polish slogans were painted on it.

A special unit of the New York City Police for hate crimes issued a message asking for help in apprehending the perpetrators.

We are vigorously investigating the vandalism of the statue of Jerzy Popiełuszko, a Polish priest murdered in1984 due to his work in Poland's Solidarity Movement. We are very aware of the significance to the @NYPD94Pct Polish community. If you have any info ☎️1-800-577-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/3wsKl9bxWF

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 5, 2021

The Polish Consul General, Adrian Kubicki, arrived at the scene and thanked the police for their efforts to find the perpetrators of this “sad act of vandalism”. He stressed that the monument of Father Popiełuszko in Greenpoint is important to the Polish community in New York, “a city standing up for tolerance and freedom”. “Father Popiełuszko fought for these values ​​all his life,” the consul recalled in his Twitter entry.

The incident shocked the Polish community. Local media condemned this act of vandalism.

The Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union, the leading Polish banking institution in the United States, has announced that it will cover the costs of cleaning the monument and installing monitoring.

The statue of Father Jerzy Popiełuszko in the Brooklyn park in Greenpoint, which is the Polish enclave of the city, has been standing there since 1990. It was funded by the Polish community shortly before the formal collapse of the communist regime in Poland and the first partially free elections.

This is not the first time a monument has been devastated. In recent years, several anti-Polish incidents have been reported in the Greenpoint district.