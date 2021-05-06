Poland earmarks PLN 1 mln to fight famine in Yemen

“Poland has allocated PLN 1 million (EUR 220,000) to fight the famine in the humanitarian crisis of Yemen. We are currently preparing a transport with aid for India, including oxygen equipment and oxygen concentrates,” Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński announced in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

In Yemen, the war has been going on for over six years. The internal conflict has claimed 130,000 to 200,000 victims, according to various estimates, and more than 3.5 million people have been forced to leave their homes. Today, millions of people in the country are affected by a war-induced famine.

The deputy head of Polish diplomacy reiterated that last week Poland provided aid to Yemen under the World Food Programme.

“Last week, we provided aid to Yemen, which is affected by a huge humanitarian crisis. The armed conflict there is dealing with famine and disastrous humanitarian consequences. This mainly affects the most vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities,” he said.

“To join the fight against hunger, we additionally donated PLN 1 million (EUR 220,000) to Yemen. We allocated this money to provide special food, properly balanced in terms of nutritional value, which will go to the youngest children up to 5 years of age, as well as to pregnant women and lactating mothers,” Mr Jabłoński added.

“We will be monitoring the situation in Yemen. Today it is very difficult, and therefore we do not rule out further aid measures in the coming months,” the Deputy Minister assured.

Mr Jabłoński also announced that a transport with medical equipment is being prepared for India struggling with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.