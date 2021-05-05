EU Recovery Fund ratification not a step towards federalism: dep FM

“Poland’s ratification of an increase in the EU’s own financial resources for a post-pandemic Recovery Fund is not a step towards federalism, but a step towards modernisation and a rapid exit from the COVID-19 crisis,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Polish public broadcaster TVP.

Sejm agrees to ratify decision on EU’s own resources

On Tuesday, the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, ratified the European Union’s EUR 750 bn Recovery Fund aimed to prop up European economies battered by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis. The vote went through with 290 MPs in favour, 33 against and 133 abstentions.

The ruling United Right bloc had to strike an agreement with the opposition party, the Left, to win the vote as one of United Right’s partners, Solidarity Poland, refused to endorse the fund, citing sovereignty concerns, and voted against it. Critics of the fund have also claimed that it “will hasten the onset of a federal Europe.”

“No, I think those are too far-reaching conclusions,” Mr Przydacz commented. “We took a step towards modernisation, an accelerated economic development of Poland and a rapid exit from the crisis,” he said.

The deputy Minister also said that “everyone will be responsible for their own debts, there is no talk of making debts communal, each economy will answer for its own indebtedness.” He added that the eurobonds “are more financially productive from the point of view of all 27 economies” than those of individual member states.

“I am glad it was possible to build a parliamentary consensus around that bill, that a large part of the parliament rose to the occasion,” he said. “It does not please me that there were also those who considered internal, party interests above the interests of the Polish economy,” Mr Przydacz added.

“Solidarity Poland had long ago announced it would vote one way rather than another,” he added on the subject of Law and Justice junior coalition partner. In his opinion, “it also shows that in the ruling coalition itself, in the United Right, different types of discussions appear, which is evidence of its viability.”