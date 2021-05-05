President Duda presents Economic Awards

Companies: APS Energia SA, Columbus Energy SA, Sunreef Venture SA, Suempol, Izodom 2000 Polska, Airly, and StethoMe were awarded the Economic Awards of the President of Poland. They were presented by Andrzej Duda on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace.

The prizes were awarded in five main categories: Leader of Small and Medium Enterprises was awarded to APS Energia SA, National Success was given to Columbus Energy SA, Sunreef Venture SA received International Success title, Responsible Business award went to Suempol company and Family Company was awarded to Izodom 2000 Polska.

Moreover, there were two special categories for the best Polish Start-up awarded to Airly and Research & Development award given to StethoMe. The president also presented an individual award which was given to ENT (otorhinolaryngology) specialist, audiologist, phoniatrist, prof. dr. hab. Henryk Skarżyński, MD.

“Business is the area of ​​life that has been most affected by the [COVID-19] pandemic. The issue of the survival of Polish companies was of fundamental importance to us,” the president stressed.

“Everyone deserves presidential awards,” Andrzej Duda said in regards to the nominees, pointing out that they represent “absolutely world-class, size, quality” He noticed, however, that he had to choose the winners, because such are the rules of the award.

The Polish President thanked the entrepreneurs for surviving the most difficult moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government for “working on saving and supporting Polish companies.”