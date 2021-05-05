Modern road toll system to be launched in June in Poland

The National Revenue Administration Electronic Toll Collection System called e-TOLL will be launched on June 4. In the second half of May, an Internet Customer Account (IKK) via which the users could register to the new system will be created.

E-TOLL is a solution based on satellite positioning technology. It will replace the existing viaTOLL system, which uses the technology of short-range communication (DSRC). The new system will be used to collect electronic tolls for travelling on the selected sections of national roads.

According to the ministry, the website etoll.gov.pl will provide comprehensive information about the new system in two language versions: Polish and English. Ultimately, the website will be available in seven more languages: German, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Belarusian, Lithuanian and Russian.

Information about the rules for switching from viaTOLL to e-TOLL, rates, vehicle categories and toll road network, as well as the toll calculator are available at the system’s website.

Furthermore, an open model of distribution of devices used to calculate the fee will be introduced: mobile application, on-board devices and external location systems.