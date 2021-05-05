Pope Francis appeals to Poles recalling Polish tradition

During the Wednesday general audience, Pope Francis encouraged Poles to cultivate the tradition of May devotions and to turn to the Mother of God in the month of May. “May the Immaculate Virgin free mankind from the drama of the [COVID-19] pandemic and lead your homeland and your families to her Son,” the Pope said.

May is a period of special veneration of the Mother of God in the Church. In Poland, there is a vivid tradition of gathering in churches and at roadside statues for May services in the evenings, it’s called “Majówki” or “Majowe”.

“According to the tradition of your fathers, gather in churches, houses, as well as in front of the pictures and statues of the Mother of God placed in squares, road crossings and in home chapels in order to contemplate her beauty, love and goodness,” added Pope Francis.

“Initially, it was thought that the May services began in the 18th century. Meanwhile, research by Mariologists showed that they were known much earlier, in the East,” according to a report by “Niedziela”Roman-Catholic weekly newspaper.

The weekly added that “in the East, Coptic Christians were the precursors of the May services. They met for prayers around the statues of Mary, sang songs divided into choirs and sprinkled the statue with flowers.”