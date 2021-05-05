Exports, Polish New Deal discussed by dep PM and Benelux ambassadors

“The need to introduce a new industrial policy in Europe, protect European value chains and the Polish New Deal were the topics of the Wednesday meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Gowin and the ambassadors of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg,” the Ministry of Development, Labor and Technology (MRPiT) reported.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of the Kingdom of Belgium – Luc Jacobson, the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Daphne Bergsma and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg – Paul Smith.

“From the point of view of the ministry, it is crucial to know the investment climate in Poland for foreign companies. We perceive companies from the Benelux countries as an important link in the supply chains for global leaders,” Minister Gowin said during the meeting. According to the head of MRPiT, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that “we must think in terms of European economic patriotism.”

“The Polish New Deal is a huge program for Poland, which will include investment plans, infrastructure and innovative projects, as well as proposals for various areas of social and economic life during the post-pandemic period,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

According to the ministry, the largest trading partner of Poland among the Benelux group is the Netherlands. “In total, the Benelux countries are the second largest economic partner in terms of the value of Polish exports (EUR 16 bn), after Germany (EUR 68.605 bn), and ahead of the Czech Republic (EUR 13.847 bn),” the Ministry added.