Pilot programme to treat young tech addicts

Youngsters addicted to smartphones and computers are set to receive help from a pilot project designed to help them with their high-tech addiction, the Health Ministry announced.

The ministry explained that the programme is a response to the threat posed to young people by the frequent use of digital media, through such devices as computers, smartphones and tablets.

Experts say the threats from high-tech devices has significantly increased by the Covid-19 pandemic owing to the need for remote learning, and limits on social interactions and other alternative uses of free time.

In Poland, the ministry pointed out, there is no clinic dedicated to the treatment of patients with digital technology addiction.

The aim of the pilot programme will be to test methods of organising care, and to assess the performance of the proposed model.

The pilot programme is intended to start no earlier than July 1, 2021, and end no later than June 30, 2023.