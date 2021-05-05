Polish transport hub to receive millions from recovery plan

Some EUR 100 mln are to be earmarked for design works for railway investments in the Solidarity Transport Hub (STH) project under the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO), Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and the government’s plenipotentiary for STH Marcin Horała announced.

Among the projects submitted to the KPO by the STH, there are several railway lines that are to form vital parts of the STH Railway Programme. They will connect the hub with the Podkarpackie and Warmińsko-Mazurskie provinces (south-east and northern Poland respectively), as well as the Ukrainian and Czech border crossings.

Mr Horała said that STH railway investments total almost 1,800 km of new lines, which are to be built by the end of 2034. Preparatory work for over 500 km of them is already underway. The first construction works are to start in three years.

The STH Railway Programme consists of a total of 12 railway routes, including 10 so-called spokes linking various regions of Poland with Warsaw and the hub. In total, these are 30 investment tasks and 1,789 km of new railway lines, the investor of which is the Solidarity Transport Hub. The entire programme will be implemented in 2020-2034.

STH is a major hub to be built on approximately 3,000 hectares between Warsaw and Łódź, which will integrate air, rail and road transport. In the first stage, it will be able to serve 45 mln passengers per year. The STH is to be built by 2027 along with the implementation of the necessary connections with the components of the rail and road network.