Silesia puts in official bid for World Athletics Championships 2025

Following the organisational success of the World Athletics Relays held at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, southern Poland, the Silesian region has officially entered the race after the World Athletics Championships in 2025.

“We submitted the application to the headquarters of the World Athletics Federation (WA). It was accepted and thus we moved to the next stage. Now we will prepare a detailed documentation, which has to be sent until September. However, I hope that everything will be ready before the Summer Olympics in Tokyo,” Jakub Chełstowski, the Marshal of the Silesian Province, told TVP Sport public TV channel.

Mr Chełstowski positively assessed the recently held world relay event, especially taking into account the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic put ahead of the organisers. According to the information from behind the scenes, the head of the WA Sebastian Coe spoke in a good tone about Silesia and the World Athletics Relays.

“During the World Relays, we showed that Silesia is ready to host the largest international athletics events. We have a great team, hotel base, facility, airports. The key elements are already here, and we are a beautiful region with multiple attractions waiting to reopen when COVID-19 subsides. This is the potential that we have to exploit,” the official said.

He added that he has already talked to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about supporting the project of the World Athletics Championships 2025 and he is satisfied with these talks.

World Athletics is set to announce the host city of the 2025 World Athletics Championships in December, and Kenya, as it stands, will be Poland’s main opponent in the bidding process. After a reschedule caused by the pandemic, Eugene, the US, will host the event in 2022, while the Hungarian capital city of Budapest is to organise them in 2023.