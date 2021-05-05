Poland up three places in wealth ranking from 2015: report

Poland has been ranked 19th for national wealth in Europe, up three places from 2015, a Polish daily reported citing the Warsaw Enterprise Institute think tank.

According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Poland’s position is a consequence of two factors. “Firstly, Polish citizens are not very rich. Secondly, the country’s spending does not always bring the required rate of return.”

Ahead of Poles are Czechs (13th), Lithuanians (16th), Estonians (17th) and Slovaks (18th), according to the Wealth of Nations Index created by the institute, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna wrote.

Poland is followed by Hungary, with Romania and Bulgaria at the bottom in 24th and 25th respectively.

The Irish, Austrians and Danes are the three most affluent in Europe.

Subsequent positions in the ranking are taken by the Dutch and Germans, followed by Belgians, Finns, Swedes and the British with the French in tenth.

The ranking does not include Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta.