Decision on ruling party MPs who broke voting discipline next week: official

“Probably at the beginning of next week, the PiS leadership will meet and make decisions on people who have not complied with the party discipline when voting on the ratification bill,” Law and Justice (PiS) parliamentary club’s head and the deputy speaker of the Sejm, Ryszard Terlecki, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Sejm adopted a law approving the ratification of the decision to increase the EU’s own resources. There were 290 deputies who voted in favor, 33 were against and 133 abstained.

Out of 231 MPs from the PiS parliamentary club who took part in the vote, 211 were in favor of ratification. Despite the club’s voting discipline, its 20 MPs were against, including 17 MPs representing Solidarity Poland – a junior party in Poland’s ruling coalition. Moreover, three PiS MPs were also against it.

“The party leadership will probably meet at the beginning of next week and make some decisions about people who have not complied with the party discipline,” Mr. Terlecki told reporters in the Sejm. He emphasised that he did not mean MPs from Solidarity Poland, which is “a separate coalition party.”

“I’m thinking of people from our party [PiS – the senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition], who voted differently,” he stressed, adding that “these three people surprised us a little bit.”

When asked how he perceived the behavior of the leader of Solidarity Poland – Zbigniew Ziobro, who did not applaud the Prime Minister after the voting, he replied that “not everyone likes each other in our United Right [Poland’s ruling coalition] camp.”

He added that he still envisions a joint United Right list in the next elections. “I think it is possible. I hope that these two years of further cooperation within the United Right will make it possible for us to be on one list,” Mr Terlecki concluded.