Warsaw firm’s remote 4K recording system means you can now watch your favourite game anywhere

The technology from Warsaw-based firm Sportize follows the game’s action without the need of an onsite camera operator.

Kalbar/TFN

A revolutionary new recording system that allows sports fans to watch their favourite games anywhere in the world without the need of an on-site camera operator has become a global success.

Using 4K resolution and some of the best technical solutions from around the world, the new service from Warsaw-based Sportize is now being watched in countries as far away as Columbia and Argentina.

CEO and co-founder Maciej Kowalski told TFN: “We took one camera at first and did some tests with different games such as football, handball and volleyball.

OTT (over-the-top media service) offers content to viewers via the internet without the involvement of distributors and other third-party companies.Sportize

“This (the camera) was capturing everything, it wasn’t perfect but it was a lot better than what was is being used in other internet live streams.

“We then knew that we could build our own OTT portal.”

The technology has a wide range of applications and while Sportize currently only broadcast football they have ambitions to spread to other European countries, cover other sports and not only on the professional level.Sportize

Kowalski said: “The camera technology is from Israel, we had invited industry leaders to send us their options and we had a very good solution from Sweden but we chose this camera because it matched our technical needs better.

“Our platform was built in Argentina and on-site, at the football grounds, our technical team have installed the equipment as needed.”

He added: “It isn’t just for fans who are abroad, even though we have viewers from many countries.

“It works well when your team is playing far away or during COVID restrictions. We also have remote commentators from abroad, a few weeks ago one was doing it from Manchester.”

CEO and co-founder Maciek Kowalski says that while the camera technology is from Israel "our platform was built in Argentina and on-site, at the football grounds, our technical team have installed the equipment as needed."

Due to the technology installed on-site, the latency is lower than if they used the cloud, making the streaming faster as well as improving picture quality and lowering potential breaks in connection.

The video and analytics, which breaks down key statistical data, is also made available to all of the teams after the games to help their sport science staff analyse the game, team and individual players performance, something that until Sportize came along was financially out of their reach.