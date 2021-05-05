COVID-19: Poland offers to buy J&J vaccine supplies from Denmark

On Tuesday, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote a letter to his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, offering to buy surplus Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines from Denmark, the polsatnews.pl website wrote.

“In recent days, I have noticed that Denmark has decided to withdraw the introduction of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the domestic market. If Denmark decided to resell some of its stocks, Poland is ready to buy it,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote in a short letter dated May 4.

Mr Morawiecki added that for Poland and Poles it would be something more than a mutually beneficial transaction. “It would mean a gesture of solidarity, strengthening our partnership,” he wrote.

The prime minister expressed his hope that his proposal would be positively received by the Danish prime minister and that “we will all emerge from this difficult time stronger and better prepared for the challenges of the future.”

Recently, Denmark reported that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been removed from the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme due to concerns over its side effects. Earlier, the Danish authorities announced that they were abandoning the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.