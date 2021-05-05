COVID-19: 3,896 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 3,896 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,811,951 including 202,785 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 202,988 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 349 new fatalities, of which 82 were due to COVID-19 alone and 267 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 68,482.

According to the ministry, 139,274 people are quarantined and 2,540,684 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 202,785 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 12,225,861 people have been vaccinated so far, including 9,186,041 with the first dose and 3,039,820 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 2,469 out of 4,227 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 155,025,150 coronavirus cases, 3,242,644 deaths and 132,518,147 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,274,659, India has the second most with 20,665,148 cases and Brazil third with 14,860,812.