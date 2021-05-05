President praises Polish firms at Congress 590

"Polish entrepreneurs are responsible for the excellent results in production and exports," Duda said in an opening speech of a two-day meeting devoted to the Polish economy.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has praised production and export results that Polish companies have been achieving despite the coronavirus crisis.

Poland’s industrial output rose by 18.9 percent year on year in March 2021, while new export orders surged by 37.7 percent year on year, data from the country’s Central Statistical Office show.

The name of the conference, Congress 590, refers to the first three digits on barcodes that indicate Polish products.

“Polish companies are successfully competing on global markets, more and more often in new, advanced technologies too,” Duda added.

The congress, held this year in a hybrid format due to the coronavirus pandemic, will focus on healthcare, ecology, society, economy, exports, economic expansion and infrastructure.