German lawyers accuse Belarusian president of crimes against humanity

German lawyers representing victims of torture in Belarusian prisons reported to the federal prosecutor general (GBA) in Karlsruhe, south-west Germany, that the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, had committed crimes against humanity.

“Our clients expect Germany to stand up for universal human rights also in the case of Belarus,” the four lawyers who decided to take the case explain. They called for an independent investigation that could not be expected from a judiciary in Belarus.

According to the UN Human Rights Council, there have been numerous reports of torture, kidnapping, arbitrary expulsions and disappearances in Belarus.

German lawyers representing ten Belarusians claimed that their clients were deprived of food and sleep, and were humiliated and beaten during arrest. They had to kneel for hours with their hands tied and they all suffered serious health consequences. “In general, the treatment of its citizens by the Belarusian state can only be described as bestial,” lawyers explained.

After the presidential elections in August 2020, which the European Union deemed to be rigged, hundreds of thousands of people protested in the streets of Belarusian cities. During the protests, over 30,000 people were temporarily arrested. The EU and the US have imposed sanctions on the Lukashenko regime.