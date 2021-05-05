High school final exams in mathematics commence

May 5 is the second day of high school final exams known as Matura in Poland. On Wednesday, pupils take a mandatory mathematics test which commenced at 9 a.m.

High school students have 170 minutes to solve the test, which includes multiple choice questions and open questions. Students are allowed to take a ruler, a compass and a simple calculator to the examination room.

271,000 of this year’s high school graduates and those who failed in previous years or want to improve their result are taking the exam.

Also on Wednesday, at 2 p.m. an optional advanced level exam in the History of Music will take place.

On May 6, the basic level matura in English will begin at 9 a.m. Taking an exam in at least one foreign language at a basic level is mandatory. Those, who have not chosen English, will sit an exam at a later date