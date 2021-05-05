Wednesday marks 202nd anniversary of Stanisław Moniuszko’s birth

Wednesday marks the 202nd anniversary of the birth of Stanisław Moniuszko – an outstanding Polish composer, conductor and founder of the Polish National Opera. Concerts, operas, films and lectures marking the occasion will be available via the social media of institutions such as the Grand Theater – National Opera and the Polish Theatre in Wrocław.

Stanisław Moniuszko, an outstanding composer, conductor and founder of the Polish National Opera, was born on May 5, 1819 in Ubiel, in what is now Belarus. He wrote over 268 anthems, many operas (the most famous are Halka and The Haunted Manor), operettas, ballets and pieces of church music.

To mark the anniversary of the birth of this outstanding Pole, many concerts devoted to the artist will be available on the VOD platform of the Grand Theatre – National Opera.

A complete list of initiatives by institutions celebrating Moniuszko’s birthday can be found on the website of the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport.