Polish parliament ratifies EU’s Recovery Fund

Rafał Guz/PAP

The Polish lower house of parliament on Tuesday ratified the European Union’s EUR 750 billion Recovery Fund aimed to prop up European economies battered by the coronavirus crisis.

The ruling United Right camp had to strike an agreement with the opposition party, the Left, to win the vote as one of United Right’s partners, the nationalist Solidary Poland, refused to endorse the fund, citing sovereignty concerns.

The vote went through with 290 MPs in favour, 33 against and 133 abstentions.

Poland submitted its draft of the National Recovery Plan, a national scheme of how to use the funds, to the European Commission on Monday.

All EU countries have to submit a plan if they want to gain access to the EU’s multi-billion euro post-pandemic aid package.

Under the plan, Poland could receive some EUR 58.1 billion in grants and loans, including over EUR 34 billion this year.