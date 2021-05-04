Sejm agrees to ratify decision on EU’s own resources

Sejm, the Polish parliament’s Lower House, adopted on Tuesday an act approving the ratification of the decision to increase the EU’s own resources. 290 deputies voted in favor, 33 were against and 133 abstained.

The ratification of the decisions of the European Council on the EU’s own resources by all Member States is necessary to launch both the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 and the Reconstruction Fund. Poland is to receive a total of PLN 770 bn (EUR 169 bn) from the EU budget and the Reconstruction Fund within a few years.

Each Member State must prepare and send to the European Commission a National Reconstruction Plan, which is the basis for the payment of funds from the EU Reconstruction Fund.







On Monday afternoon, documents related to the Polish National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) were officially submitted by Poland to the European Commission.

“Thank you to everyone who rose above their party’s calculations. It was a game-changing voting. Poland won,” Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki commented on Sejm’s decision.







“These funds belong to the Poles. Their hard work will be supported thanks to various infrastructural investments, but not only,” Mr Morawiecki stressed.