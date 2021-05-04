Let’s say loud “yes” to Poland’s development: PM

“Today, let’s say a loud ‘yes’ to the development of Poland, a loud ‘yes’ to Poland’s growth thanks to EU funds. This is a great chance for a quick exit from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during Tuesday’s parliamentary debate on the draft of the bill on the ratification of the decision on increasing the EU’s own resources.

The head of government reiterated that 17 years ago Poland joined the European Union and today it should be remembered how strongly that decision was based on broad social consensus.

PM Morawiecki pointed out that voting on granting consent to the ratification of the decision on increasing the EU’s own resources will be an opportunity to strongly emphasise Poland’s willingness to participate in the Union’s structures.

“So today let’s say a loud ‘yes’ to Poland’s development, a loud ‘yes’ to Poland’s growth thanks to the EU funds. This is a great chance for a quick exit from the pandemic, a quick exit from COVID-19,” PM Morawiecki stressed.