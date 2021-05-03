We have all been making efforts to make Ukraine EU member: Polish President

On Monday, the 230th anniversary of the Constitution of May 3, Polish President Andrzej Duda and the leaders of Lithuania – Gitanas Nauseda, Estonia – Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvia – Egils Levits and Ukraine – Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the future of Europe.

“For years, all of us have not only been talking, but also making efforts to make Ukraine’s membership in the EU a reality; We would also like Ukraine to become a part of the North Atlantic Alliance,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday.

“I believe that we share the same dreams, but we have different experiences. Indeed, Ukraine has very different experiences. We have been fighting for our independence for many decades,” emphasised the President of Ukraine, saying that Ukrainians have always fought for their country when “someone tried to impose their law on them or when they were part of foreign empires”.

“I am sure that nobody will surrender our sovereignty today, because we want to be sovereign,” added the President of Ukraine.

The President of Estonia stressed the importance of the rule of law. “This is one of the pillars of our democratic countries. These are the foundations on which the European Union is based. These are the principles that we all implement in our countries,” Kersti Kaljulaid said. She added that countries such as Georgia, Ukraine or the countries of the Western Balkans should and can also share such stability. “I think that anyone who believes in these principles should join the EU and enjoy these freedoms,” the Estonian President said.