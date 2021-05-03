National Reconstruction Plan documents submitted to Brussels: Govt spokesman

“Documents related to the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO) have been officially submitted to the European Commission, this closes the process of submitting the KPO by Poland,” government spokesman Piotr Müller announced.

“On Friday, the Council of Ministers adopted this draft, it was sent in this form, and today we have completed the process of submitting the National Reconstruction Plan to the European Commission,” Piotr Müller said.

Deputy Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, Waldemar Buda, said that the final consultations with representatives from the European Commission took place on Sunday and the final version of the document was sent. So it is not justified, he added, that the ratification of the Reconstruction Fund in the lower house of parliament planned for Tuesday was postponed.