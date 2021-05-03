Polish athletes pull in a five-medal haul at World Relays

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Polish runners scooped two gold and three silver medals at the World Athletics Relays Silesia 2021 competition in the Polish southern city of Chorzów on Saturday and Sunday.

The golds at the unofficial event, which held a mix of relay races over unusual distances and even with mixed teams of men and women, was won by two Polish women teams, the 2x200m relay and the 2x2x400m relay.

The 4x200m team also broke Poland’s record, achieving a time of 1.34.98.

The silver went to a Polish women’s team in the 4x100m relay and 4x400m relay, and a mixed team in the 4x100m relay.

With temperatures as low as 7 degrees Centigrade, the Chorzów competition proved extremely difficult for the athletes.