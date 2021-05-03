Polish diplomats in solidarity with journalists repressed in Belarus

“On World Press Freedom Day we stand in solidarity with independent media and journalists in Belarus, who have been going through unprecedented repressions. Press freedom is a fundamental value for society,” wrote the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Poland to the EU on Twitter.

At the end of April, the Court of Appeals in Minsk upheld the verdict in the case of Belsat journalists Katsyaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova, both sentenced to two years in a penal colony for reporting on the dissolution of the protest in Minsk in November 2020.

On February 18, the first-instance court found both journalists guilty of organising activities violating public order. According to the prosecution, the journalists “led the protest” and paralysed public transport.

Human rights activists regard both journalists as political prisoners, demanding their immediate release.

Other journalists have also been arrested and detained in Belarus. At the beginning of April, the media reported that several were still behind bars.