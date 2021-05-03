Youngest pupils return to school after May Weekend

From Tuesday, primary school pupils in years 1-3 return to schools all over Poland. From May 15, hybrid classes will be introduced for pupils in years 4-8 at primary schools. From May 29, all pupils will be able to return to full-time learning.

The Minister of Health, Adam Niedzielski, emphasised that the education will take place with a sanitary regime, meaning it will be necessary to ventilate and disinfect classrooms.

The Minister of Education and Science, Przemysław Czarnek, noted that returning to school after remote learning will help students feel better.

“Community among pupils will be rebuilt. The bond between pupils in individual classes, departments and schools,” the Minister pointed out.

Tuesday, May 4, is also the first day of the matura exams.