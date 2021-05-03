Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine adopt joint declaration

“The solidarity of nations, especially with the current threats to our common security, is one of the cornerstones of peace, stability, development, prosperity and resilience,” the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine wrote in a joint declaration.

The presidents stressed that they understand and support “the persistent aspirations of all the nations of our region, with whom our nations share a common historical fate, and who today wish to enjoy the benefits of freedom and democracy, courageously demanding that their rights be respected”.

“We believe that, for all of us, the solidarity of nations… is one of the cornerstones of peace, stability, development, prosperity and resilience. Guided by this conviction, we will be committed to continuing dialogue and cooperation with the countries we represent,” the Presidents concluded.

Poland, and Lithuania pay tribute to May 3 Constitution’s anniversary

“The Sejm and Senate of the Republic of Poland and the Sejm of the Republic of Lithuania, emphasising the exceptional importance of the Act of 1791 for the Polish and Lithuanian Nations, pay tribute to the heritage of modern constitutionalism,” reads the resolution paying homage to the 230th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of May 3.

The resolution, adopted by the Polish and Lithuanian parliaments, was read on Monday during the ceremonial Polish-Lithuanian assembly of deputies and senators.

The resolution recalled that “230 years ago in the Senator’s Hall of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, the residence of the rulers of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the Constitution of May 3, the first written Constitution in Europe, was adopted.”

“Respecting the rights of the individual and strengthening the civic ethos were to guarantee the country’s power,” reads the resolution.

It stated that the Constitution of May 3 “introduced a constitutional monarchy, a system that in most European countries had not developed until the following century.”

“The Sejm and Senate of the Republic of Poland and the Sejm of the Republic of Lithuania, emphasising the exceptional importance of the Act of 1791 for the Polish and Lithuanian Nations, pay tribute to the heritage of modern constitutionalism and express the conviction that the ideas behind the adoption of the Constitution of May 3 and Mutual Engagement [of Poland and Lithuania] have become the basis of the political identity of citizens of countries – heirs of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth,” the resolution reads.