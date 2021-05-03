Two Nations Awards presented in Warsaw

Jan Malicki, Krzysztof Czyżewski, Eduardas Pióro and Kristina Sabaliauskaite received the Two Nations Awards, chosen by the assembly of the Polish and Lithuanian parliaments. The awards were presented in the Sejm – Polish parliament’s Lower House.

Deputy Speaker of the Sejm, Małgorzata Gosiewska from the Law and Justice (PiS), a senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition, announced that the winners were awarded for outstanding achievements which made a significant contribution to Polish-Lithuanian cooperation.

She also thanked the distinguished persons for devoting their intellectual, social and artistic ability for the benefit of both nations and their citizens.

The Two Nations Award is a distinction honoring people who made outstanding contributions to Polish-Lithuanian cooperation in the fields of history, culture and science.