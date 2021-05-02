Poland reports 4,612 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 144

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded new confirmed 4,612 coronavirus cases and 144 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 6,469 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 21,209 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 22,415 recorded the day prior, including 2,652 patients on ventilators, out of 4,265 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 166,019 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,520,968 people have recovered.

By Sunday, a total of 11,877,060 vaccinations had been performed in Poland with 2,959,722 people having had both shots.