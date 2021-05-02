If not stopped, Nord Stream 2 will keep Putin in power: Poland’s PM

Interviewed by he French quarterly “Politique Internationale”, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that works on the Russo-German gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 must be stopped in the wake of the Russia’s hostile acts in Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus and the assassination attempt on the opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.

In the interview, the Polish Prime Minister asked rhetorically “what else must happen for European politicians to understand that Russia is a dictatorship that cannot be reconciled with” and added that Nord Stream 2 is a test of European solidarity,”

He also stated that the Russo-German gas pipeline will not only make Europe dependent on Russian gas, but will also “prolong Putin’s term of office”.

Speaking about the Russian-German gas pipeline, the Prime Minister stressed that it is aimed at shattering European unity, stating “Nord Stream 2 is a litmus test of European solidarity. (…) Not only will it make Europe dependent on Russian gas supplies, but it will also prolong Putin’s tenure. Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Navalny’s case … What else has to happen for European politicians to understand that Russia is a dictatorship we cannot accept? I am glad that this awareness is progressing, but until the construction of the pipeline is completely stopped, we will not be able to talk about success,” the Prime Minister. emphasised.

The Polish Prime Minister was also asked if something should be done to curtail the vast influence big-tech companies have on the public debate. He answered that the large corporations and global media have been fond of censorship for quite some time and that big-tech uses algorithms to manipulate information and divide societies by radicalisation.

He stated that “some people are given the right to speak their mind, others have their rights taken away. Freedom of speech is paramount, so it must be defended. We must define an operational framework for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other similar platforms”.

The prime minister also spoke about the support Poland provides to Belarus; financial, legal and humanitarian assistance saying “I hope that the EU, like Poland, will continue to actively work for the restoration of democratic order in Belarus. We cannot allow this topic to be hidden away from the public debate”.

He also elaborated on his stance regarding Polish-Russian relations by saying that “any hope for rapprochement is doomed to failure, because only neo-imperial goals matter for Vladimir Putin”.

He also added that the Russian president is trying to whitewash the country’s responsibility for the outbreak of the Second World War and the crimes committed in the name of communist ideology.

The prime minister ended the interview by stating that the international community must do everything in its power to give Russian people the chance to regain their freedom, while also addding that “the assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny and the fact that he was sent to a penal colony should derive Europeans of any illusions regarding the nature of Vladimir Putin’s regime”.

Politique Internationale is a high-profile magazine covering international relations. It was established in 1978 and specialises in interviews with world leaders.