Strong winds and up to four metre high waves expected on Baltic Sea

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) on Sunday issued a second-level warning for the Pomeranian Province, northern Poland, about a possible storm on the Baltic Sea on Sunday. Wind speeds could reach nine on the Beaufort scale.

From about 2:00 p.m. in the eastern part of the coastal zone there will be a North-Eastern wind heading northward, with gusts reaching eight to nine on the Beaufort scale, about 87 km/h.

IMGW forecasts that waves may be as high as four metres.

Stormy weather will last until 1:00 am on May 3. However, weather forecasters point out that difficult conditions may take longer and the warning may also apply later, so they recommend caution and following any news regarding the development of the weather situation.

The eighth and ninth degrees on the Beaufort scale initially represent a storm and a gale that then turns into a severe storm. The wind is strong enough to break tree branches.

Second degree IMGW warning means that dangerous meteorological phenomena may occur, causing high material losses and risk to health and life.