FM thanks Poles abroad for fostering Polish culture and traditions

“I thank all our compatriots living abroad for fostering Polish culture and traditions, for the loyalty to speech and faith of our Forefathers, for the love of our common Homeland — Poland,” FM Zbigniew Rau said, addressing Poles living abroad on their special day and on the National Flag Day.

“The coincidence of the two celebrations is particularly telling. The Polish flag accompanies us in all of the moments that are important to our Homeland. Hoisted in the furthest corners of the world, it evokes a sense of belonging and pride of being a Pole,” the FM said.

The official went on to recall that it was the second time that the celebrations proceeded in a sanitary regime. He called on all “to remember, that the white-and-red flag unites us all. Let us remember that we are depositories of Polish traditions, values and identity.”

Over 2 million Poles in Germany

Polish ambassadors around the world have taken the initiative to give accreditation to Poles in their respective countries and to celebrate the three-day-long tide of celebrations as well.

Ambassador to Berlin Andrzej Przyłębski greeted Poles in Germany wishing them “strength and numerous successes… [and] noble activities for the strengthening of Polishness in Germany.”

He went on to say that “Poles all over the world recall the long history of the white-and-red national colours and fly their flags with pride outside their homes… We encourage Poles living in Germany to cultivate this national day.”

“Over 2 million Poles live in Germany and many are associated in various sorts of Polish organisations that propagate tradition, culture, the mother tongue and carry out educational activities… The oldest being the Union of Poles in Germany ‘Rodło’. Our compatriots are also engaged in the activities of Polish sports clubs and scouting teams.”

The Rodło is a Polish emblem used since 1932 by the Union of Poles in Germany. It is a stylised representation of the Vistula River and Kraków as the wellsprings of Polish culture.

Ambassador of Poland to Rabat extends his wishes

Although not as numerous as in Germany, a Polish diaspora exists in Morocco as well with Poles scattered all over the country, residing in cities such as Tangier, the famous Casablanca, Rabat, the touristic paradises of Agadir and Essaouira, and even Meknes.

Recently the Polish community in Tangier established the “Polonia in the North of Morocco” association – the first such association of our countrymen in the Kingdom of Morocco in years.

And with the advent of the Day of Poles Abroad and the National Flag Day, Ambassador of Poland to Rabat Krzysztof Karwowski wished all Poles living in Morocco “fortune and good health,” thanking them for fostering the Polish language and the Polish culture.

Poland’s Embassy in Italy organises a concert at the Presidential Palace in Rome

Organised by the Embassies of Poland and Lithuania to mark the 230th anniversary of the proclamation of the Constitution of May 3, 1791 — Poland’s first constitution and also the first constitution in the history of Europe, a classical music concert took place at the Presidential Palace of Quirinal, Rome, on May 2.

Featuring Lithuanian violinist Dalia Kuznecovaitė and Polish pianist Tymoteusz Bies, the concert will be aired on May 3 by Polish Radio at 16:00 CEST.