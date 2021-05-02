G7 to deal with Russian propaganda: British FM

The Group of Seven richest countries will look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian “propaganda” and disinformation, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters.

Speaking ahead of a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in London, Dominic Raab said the UK was “getting the G7 to come together with a rapid rebuttal mechanism” to counter Russian misinformation.

He argued that in the face of lies and false information disseminated by the Russians, countries should act together, not just individually. He added that people all over the world, including citizens of Russia and China, should have access to truthful information..

The G7 is a group of the world’s seven richest countries. In addition to Great Britain, it includes France, Japan, Germany, the United States, Italy and Canada.