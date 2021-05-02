Poland and Lithuania support Ukraine and Belarus’ fight for freedom: PM

“Poland and Lithuania support Ukraine and Belarus in the fight for democracy and freedom,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

He added that both countries are in favor of defending the principles of international law and the integrity of states in this part of Europe.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Morawiecki began his visit to Vilnius, where he met the head of the Lithuanian government, Ingrida Simonyte.

At the press conference, the prime minister spoke about Polish-Lithuanian cooperation, which is going very well. “In every field, let the security of our two states be the denominator of this good cooperation,” he stressed.

He assessed that the cooperation “does not come from a cold calculation, but from our shared history.” He recalled that this story goes back “to the wonderful times of the Constitution of May 3”.

“In this part of Europe our cooperation in various fields is absolutely crucial for maintaining stability and increasing prosperity in both Poland and Lithuania” said Morawiecki.

The Prime Minister assured that Poland and Lithuania were observing what is happening in Belarus and Ukraine.

“I discussed these topics very seriously with the Lithuanian prime minister, because they are our immediate neighborhood (…). This is a particularly sensitive area, unfortunately – it must be said strongly – from the Russian imperialist policy perspective. That is why we support Ukraine and the Belarusians in their fight for democracy, in their fight for freedom. The improvement of the situation in the East is a measure of our realism and therefore the context of NATO and the European Union is absolutely paramount here.”