Polish team wins Volleyball Champions League

Azoty ZAKSA have become the first Polish team to win the Volleyball Champions League. The nearest they had come previously was a third place finish, secured in 2003.

“It is hard to say anything at this moment. We had better and worse moments today, but for sure we gave it our all. We lost to the Championships at home, which was quite hard. We came to Verona knowing that we have this one game where we have to show everything we’re capable off,” said Aleksander Śliwka, who was named man of the match. He added that the team was quite sure of what they’re capable of, which helped a lot.







The setter of the Polish team, Benjamin Toniutti admitted that he was aware that it was a historic victory- the first triumph in the Champions League.

“It was a difficult and long season, to a large extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now however I can celebrate,” said the French player who is set to transfer to another Polish team, Jastrzębski Węgiel this summer.







The game was also very emotional for the coach Nikola Grbić, who after the final set, fell to his knees and cried. Allegedly, it was his last game in charge of the team who is supposed to take the reins at the Italian team Sir Safety Conad Perugia.