Poland sends draft national recovery plan to European Commission

Poland has sent its draft of the National Recovery Plan to the European Commission, deputy minister for funds and regional development Waldemar Buda wrote on Twitter on Friday night.

All EU countries have to submit to the European Commission their own version of the recovery plan which describes how they will allocate the funds from the EU’s recovery funding plan.

The Sejm (lower house of the Polish parliament) is set to discuss a government draft law on ratifying an increase of the EU’s own funds related to the EU multi-billion euro pandemic recovery fund on May 4.

Under the Recovery Fund, Poland could receive some EUR 58.1 bn in grants and loans, including over EUR 34 bn this year.

The ratification, needed for Poland to tap into the EU’s multi-billion euro post-pandemic package drew closer after the Polish government won support from the Left opposition grouping on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an MP from Solidarity Poland, a junior member of the governing United Right coalition, said on Friday that his party would vote against the ratification of the National Recovery Plan as its launching may threaten Poland’s sovereignty and harm the country’s economy in the future.